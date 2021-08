WASHINGTON, Alexus D.



Age 26, of Dayton, departed August 13, 2021. Survived by loving family and friends. Walk through visitation 10-11 AM, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside service to



follow, 11:30 AM, Woodland Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com