WASHBURN, Jannetta



Jannetta Washburn, age 84, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away peacefully with her family and hospice by her side on Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023. Jannetta was born in Irvine, Kentucky, and was the daughter of the late Joe Mac and Nettie Rader. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Washburn; son, Carlos E. Hall Jr.; grandson, Ricky Zimmerman; son-in-law, Joe Rogers; former spouse, Carlos E. Hall Sr.; as well as all of her brothers and sisters. Jannetta was a loving and devoted mother to her children and she is survived by her daughters, Theresa (David) Zimmerman of Vine Grove, KY, Belinda Rogers of Miamisburg, OH, Carleen Hall of Kettering, OH; son, Millard Lee (Kristi) Hall of Trotwood, OH; as well as her step-daughters, Dawn (Chad) Hoke of Brookville, OH, Janice (Bobby) Pelfrey of Stanton, KY; and step-son, Billy Washburn of Kettering, OH. She was a grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Jan was an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 613 since 1987 and a long time member of the VFW. She loved anything and everything that included her family, such as attending family reunions where she enjoyed singing and harmonizing to old gospel hymns, and country and bluegrass music. She enjoyed playing any kind of games with her children and grandchildren and had a love of food and cooking. Many will remember her for her one of a kind, spunky personality. She was unforgettable with her witty humor and her "tell it like it is" demeanor; i.e., don't mess with her during her soap operas! She will be truly missed by all who know her. There is comfort in knowing we will see her again. A visitation for Jannetta will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 3pm until 4:30pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 4:30pm. A procession to Dayton National Cemetery will assemble beginning at 10am Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont. Jannetta will be laid to rest in Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the family.

