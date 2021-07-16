WARREN, Roger Dale



ROGER DALE WARREN, 74, of Urbana, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, July 6, 2021, following several years of failing health. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 12, 1946, the son of the late George Robert and Nola Nanny (Parrish) Warren.



Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines during the Vietnam War. He retired as vice president of manufacturing from Findlay Industries.



Roger is survived by his devoted and loving wife of nearly 42 years, Nancy L. (Aldredge) Warren; sisters, P.J. Strahan and Carol Arnold; many nieces and nephews, including special nephews, Bill (Victoria) Carmack and Wayne (Vickie) Warren; and his devoted dog, Weezer.



Roger dedicated his life to his men of 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines with deep passion, conviction and love. For decades, he worked tirelessly to locate, connect with and maintain the contacts with his Marines. Roger was always so gratified when he was able to get others to reconnect too. The many reunions he selflessly organized and hosted over the years gave so much to so many. He lived the term "Semper Fidelis".



A celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date.



