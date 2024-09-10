Warner, Wilberta

Warner (Johnson), Wilberta



Wilberta Warner, age 82, passed away on September 6, 2024, in Liberty Township, Ohio. Born in East Bernstadt, Kentucky, Wilberta was a cherished member of her community and a beacon of love and care to all who knew her. Wilberta graduated from Garfield High School and dedicated much of her life to her family and her faith. She was a wonderful caregiver to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She found joy in reading, shopping, and traveling whenever possible. Wilberta was a devoted Christian and lived her faith deeply as a dedicated member of the Fairfield Church of Christ. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry F. Warner; her son, Larry Warner, Jr. and his wife Clarissa; her daughter, Michelle Meister; her grandchildren, Loren Cirincione (Ross), Logan Warner, and Justin Meister; and her great-grandchild, Juliana Cirincione. Wilberta was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mattie Johnson. The family expresses their gratitude to Avance Funeral Home in Fairfield, Ohio, for their compassionate assistance and The Key Home Care Assistance, especially Sujata "Susie". In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Fairfield Church of Christ or The Lindenwald Kiwanis Club. Her legacy of kindness, devotion, and faith will forever be remembered by those she loved and touched. Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 from 10:30 until the time of the funeral service at 12:30. Burial will take place in Rose Hill Burial Park after the service.



