WARMOTH, Barbara L.



Barbara Louise Warmoth, 69, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. She was born on July 15,1955, in Springfield, OH, to the late Charles and Virginia Dixon. Barbara was a proud graduate of Northeastern High School, Class of 1973. She dedicated 25 plus years of her life to her work at Speedway Super America, where she made many lasting friendships and memories before retiring. Barbara was known for her warm heart, fierce loyalty, and her devotion to her family. Barbara's love for her family was evident in everything she did. She leaves behind her son, Jason Jenkins and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Jenkins and Jason's children: Madison, Kyanna, and Gage Jenkins. She also leaves her stepdaughter, Felicia Mills and her daughter, Brittany Combs, grandchildren Devon, Logan, Bailey, and Olivia Jenkins along with her great-grandchildren, as well as her step granddaughter, Morgan Warmoth. Barbara is survived by her siblings, Chuck Dixon and sister-in-law, Becky Dixon, Richard Dixon and sister-in-law, Lori Dixon, and sister, Rowena Sodders, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Warmoth, her grandson, Jason David Jenkins, and her son, Michael Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her sister Jean Kaffenbarger, niece Robin Reynolds, and stepdaughter Jaqueline Warmoth. Barbara leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and the indelible impact she made on the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 5:00-7:00 pm. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a memorial service will take place on Thursday at 10:00 am with inurnment to follow in the Vernon Asbury Cemetery. The family will have a memorial lunch at The Landing at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME following the burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that floral arrangements be sent to LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME in Springfield, Ohio. Rest in peace, Barbara. You will forever be in our hearts





