WARE, Patricia A.



Loving wife of Gary Ware and preceded in passing by her



parents, Joseph Paul Beltz and Zdenka Sidonia Beltz; a



brother, Johnny Beltz. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt whose life passions were gardening, cooking, and caring for her husband and family. We could ask for no greater dedication than what her caring for us exemplified. She will be sadly missed but her loving spirit will fill us forever. A "Celebration of Life" memorial will be conducted at a later date. She is survived by three sisters and a brother-in-law, Josephine Overholser, MI., Zdenka Stephanie Beltz, MI.,



Antoinette (Arthur) Greenbaum of Canfield; a brother, Joseph Patrick Beltz of Kettering; nieces and nephews, Joshua Nathan Greenbaum of Canfield, Justin Overholser of WA., Marnie



(Joseph) Mauk of MI., Damon Overholser of MI., Nathan



(Stephanie) Overholser of GA., Zdenka Heather Forlenza of GA., Tiffany Phillips of Centerville, Marissa Nicoll of Dayton, Andrew Albrink of Dayton, Emily Clay of GA., Justin Davis of AR., 11 grandnieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the



family requests contributions to St. Jude Hosptital. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

