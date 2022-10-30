WARD, Virginia D. "Ginny"



Age 64, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. Ginny was born in Dayton on November 23, 1957. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ward. Ginny is survived by her son, John (Donna) Ward; grandchildren, Paden, Austin and Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Adalee and Novella; sisters; brothers; and many other relatives and friends. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 12:30-1:30 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. Ginny will be laid to rest next to her husband at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. To send a special message please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

