WARD, Sherrill

WARD (Hutchison),



Sherrill Ann



Sherrill Ann Hutchison Ward, 83, formerly of Middletown, Ohio, passed away April 27, 2022. She was a resident of Surprise, Arizona. Mrs. Ward was born on October 29, 1938, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. After graduating from Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Consolidated High School, she attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Miami University in 1959. She completed her Master of Education degree from Miami University in 1980.



Mrs. Ward started her teaching career at Mayfield Elementary School in Middletown, Ohio, where she taught sixth grade. She then transferred to Wildwood Elementary School in Middletown, Ohio, where she taught third grade. She retired from Wildwood Elementary after over 30 years in education. During much of her career she resided on Kay Drive in Middletown, until she and her late husband Charles Ward moved to West Middletown. Sherrill moved to Surprise, Arizona after retirement.



Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood Paul Hutchison and Elizabeth Hutchison, of Greendale, Indiana, and her sister, Phyllis Sutton, of Greendale.



Sherrill had a love of music, and had played piano, organ, and baritone horn, in addition to singing in the choir at Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown, Ohio, and the West Valley Chorale in Surprise, Arizona. She had also served as church organist at St. John United Church of Christ in Hamilton, Ohio.



She was an avid gardener, maintaining large flower and vegetable gardens at her homes in Ohio and Arizona. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, where she was especially fond of the Atlantic Ocean beaches, and the Smoky Mountains.



In her retirement years, she became very skilled at scrapbooking , and designing and creating greeting cards. She delighted residents of Orchard Pointe in Surprise, Arizona, with her gifts of hand made greeting cards.



She is survived by her only child, William Stiehl, originally from Middletown, Ohio, and now living in New Orleans, and her beloved miniature Yorkshire terrier, Tickles, now a resident of New Orleans. A sister, Patricia Garase, lives in Surprise, AZ.



A private memorial service was held Saturday, August 6 at Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown, Ohio.

