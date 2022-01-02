WARD, Sandra L.



Age 74, of Hamilton, died on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Resident at Huntington Court. She was born on August 22, 1947, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and June (Ultser) Thiemann. She was a graduate of Taft High School Class of 1965. Sandy was an



operations manager for Smith Barney for 34 years. She is



survived by her son: Todd Ward, of Waxhaw, N.C., and daughter: Randi Winkler,



Hamilton, Ohio, grandchildren; Madison and Alexandra Ward, Waxhaw, N.C., Nicole Winkler, West Alexandria, OH, and Kristy Winkler, Hamilton; eight great-grandchildren, brothers; Edward (Joyce) Thiemann, Morning Sun, OH, Robert (Sheryl) Thiemann, Ross, OH, Steven (Alene) Thiemann, Hamilton, and sisters: Sharen (Mike) Caudill, Hamilton, Karen (Jim) Sebbens, Fountain Hills, AZ, and Judy (Mike) O'Meara, Hamilton, many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Ryan Ward in 2001, and her granddaughter in 2018, Shanda Winkler. A private graveside service will be held at St. Stephen Cemetery at the convenience of the



family. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Hamilton, Ohio.

