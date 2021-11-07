WARD, Roger E. "Sam"



83, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Sam was born March 7, 1938, in Champaign County the son of James R. and Ora (Bishop) Ward. He served in the National Guard for three years. Sam retired from Grimes in 1996 in which he had 30 years of



service. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge #397, Knights of Pythias and a Mad River Township Trustee for 28 years. Sam loved going to steam shows. His pride and joy was his 1913 Rumely that he built with his son, Mike. Sam enjoyed eating out and following his son's stock car racing. He loved bragging on his grandchildren and watching their sports activities and careers.



Sam is survived by his wife of 59 years, Odessa "Dee" L. (Ater) Ward; son, Michael Eugene Ward; sister, Sandra Irene Ward; grandchildren, Kyle Bruce Ward, Kaitlyn Michelle Ward, Chloe Careen Ward and several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul Ward, Calvin Ward, Rolland Ward; sisters, Dorothy Seignthaler,



Norma Nicholas, Thelma Jean Yoder.



Following his wishes there will be no services.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or to the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West Route 36,



Urbana, Ohio 43078.



Arrangements entrusted to Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com