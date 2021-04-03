WARD, Gordon



Age, 83 of Columbus, OH, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, in Columbus, OH. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 13, 1937, the son of the late John and Gertrude Ward. Gordon was a beloved father, grandfather and brother. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Chinell, and son, Gordie. Gordon is



survived by his four sons, Stuart, Michael, John, Craig; several grandchildren; four brothers, Howard (Judy), Luther (Lori), Gay, and Jim. He will be missed by several nieces, nephews, and friends. May Gordon rest in peace! A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 3509 Kenesaw Ave., Dayton, OH, from 12 PM to 5 PM.

