WARD, Gerald



Mr. Gerald Ward, age 97, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, A. Ruth Ward in 2006, and son, Ricky Ward in 1975. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Mollie and Jeff Ward, three brothers: Guy, Charles and G. Doyle Ward and three sisters: Hazel Williams, Ruby Flannery and E. Jean Horton. He is survived by two daughters: Robin Wood (Vince Pitzer) and Tracy (John) Splain. Two grandchildren also survive him: Shari (John) LeBrun and Jeffrey Wood, as do two great grandchildren: J. Andrew LeBrun and Lilly LeBrun, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gerald was a US Army Veteran of World War II, having served at the Battle of the Bulge; he also served in Korea during the Korean War. He served in three reserve branches; Army, Navy and Air Force until the Age of Retirement. Gerald was a devoutly religious man who read the Bible every day and was a member of First Baptist Church of Fairborn for nearly fifty years. A visitation for Gerald will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E Main Street, Fairborn, Ohio 45324, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Gerald will be laid to rest in Byron Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com for the Ward family.



