WANAMAKER, Virginia Mae "G-Mama"



Age 92, born in Greenville, SC, to the late Arthur and Ethel O. Taylor. She had so much class, spunk, style, sass, and character which made her the life of any party or gathering. She will be truly missed by all. Preceded in death by husband, George Wanamaker; infant daughter Diane; four brothers; three



sisters; many nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. Survived by loving and devoted son Gregory William Taylor Sr. (Romie); granddaughters, Airycka N. Estremera (Luis), Lakisha A. Taylor, Jessica Y. Taylor; grandson Gregory William Jr.; great-granddaughters, Essence J. Estremera, MaKayla M. Frost, Lyris A. Estremera, Nyi'Lah K. Estremera; great-grandsons, Mike'on K. Frost, Ro'Mye M. Estremera, Nehemiah A. Estremera; and a host of devoted and loving nieces and nephews, cousins and family friends. Sending special love and comfort to her little sister and roomy



Elizabeth Dunham Rice, and loving brother Jerold Taylor of Cowpen, SC. Visitation, 11 AM, Friday, July 23, 2021, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Services 12 PM. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.



