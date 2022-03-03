WAMSLEY, Marsha M.



Age 73, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born September 19, 1948, in Wheeling, West Virginia, daughter of the late Harold "Buck" and Jean (Sivak) Mowery. Marsha was dedicated to her



profession and the people she served over her longstanding career. She retired from Sinclair Community College after 28 years, serving as a Professor of Nursing. Preceded in death by her parents, and very special cousin, Marlene Haught. Marsha is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Tom; children, Tom Jr. and wife, Libby Wamsley; daughter, Amy Wamsley; grandchildren, Ellie, Maya and Tommy; brothers, Michael



(Kathy) Mowery and Rick (Kathy) Mowery; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, March 4, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with Fr. John Tonkin



officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5-7 pm.

