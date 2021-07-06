WAMPLER, Dorothy

WAMPLER (Roth), Dorothy Ann



A devoted wife, amazing mother and grandma, age 86 (spunky years), passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021, at her home in Dublin, Ohio. Born March 1, 1935, to the late Anna (Pries) and Ferdinand Roth in Dayton, Ohio. She was a Graduate of Julianne High School and went on to University of



Dayton for Bookkeeping. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church for more than 75 years. Dorothy revolved her entire life around her family, she made sure that they were



always well taken care of. She enjoyed gardening and flowers when she wasn't spending time with family. Dorothy is



survived by her husband of 61 years: Jack Wampler, children: Karen Wampler, Kim (Pat) Whitfield, Jeff Wampler, Scott Wampler, Amanda (Shannon Markham) Wampler, grandchildren: Becky (Tim) McDonald, Bryant (Jill) Smrdel, Kallie (Zach) Blevins, Madeline Miller, Jake Miller, Brooke Markham,



Spencer Markham, Michaela Wampler, and Jackson Wampler, great-grandchildren: Georgie, Jake, Maeve, along with several loving relatives including very special nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother: Phil Roth, sister: Mary West, nieces: Pam West, Connie Knight, along with many others. Her loving spirit and nurturing nature will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who had the honor to know her. A Mass of Christian



Burial will take place at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, (4961 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45416). A visitation will take place at 10:00 am until the time for Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family encourages everyone attending to please maintain



social distance and wear a mask if you are unvaccinated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://standuptocancer.org/ in loving memory of her nieces: Pam West and



Connie Knight. Online condolences may be made to the



family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

