WALTON, Sharon

WALTON, Sharon J.

July 5, 1943- Nov. 29, 2021


Celebration of Life


July 9, 2022, 10 am to 12 pm at College Hill Community Church, 1547 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45406.

The family of Sharon Walton would like to invite you to attend a celebration of life service in her honor. In her 30 plus years as an educator, she connected with so many people in the Dayton community. Her life's work was improving the lives of others! Join us for a celebration, please leave your sadness at the door! Get your finest out, add a pop of color, and accompany us as we remember this beautiful soul.

