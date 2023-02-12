WALTON, Phyllis Slough



10/08/1942 - 02/07/2023



Phyllis Slough Walton, 80, of Ironton, Ohio, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, with her family by her side. Phyllis was born October 8, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, the oldest daughter to the late Walter Ray and Gladys Ferne (Brewer) Slough. She is survived by her husband, the Honorable William Richard (Dick) Walton whom she married in 1967.



Phyllis is a graduate of Middletown High School and then received her bachelor's degree in microbiology from THE Ohio State University in 1964. She taught high school science at Rock Hill and St. Joseph's and spent many years as a homemaker, tutor, and community volunteer extraordinaire. She served in various positions over the years on the Ironton Child Welfare Club, the Co-Op Club, and as a Board Member of the Lawrence County General Hospital. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton and served as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a founding member of the Southern Ohio Whitewatering, Skiing and Spelunking Society (SOWSSS) and a willing fourth anytime someone needed one in an Ironton Bridge Club game. In 2006, she retired from teaching at Ohio University Southern where she served as a science lab instructor.



Often found with a tall glass of iced tea and a ready conversation, Phyllis happily enjoyed reading, particularly science fiction, gardening, cryptograms, and expressing herself through her art, including stained glass, painting, sewing, furniture refinishing, and gourd carving. One of her greatest delights was spending time with family, particularly her five grandchildren. She was a renowned cook and recently spent the last several years preparing meals for local chemo patients and support staff at a local treatment center.



Phyllis is survived by her husband and their two children: Laura Walton Crouch (John) of Arlington, Virginia and William Richard (Bill) Walton, II (Kelley) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren John (Jack) Walton Crouch, Griffin Capper Crouch, Fiona Edwards Crouch, William Luke Walton, and Ryan James Walton; special "framily" member Anke Duerr McCown (Mark); her brother, R. Kent Slough; brother-in-law Gregory Lee; nephew Lt. Col. Daniel Lee (Tiffinie); niece Megan Schmale (Tim); and many beloved cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbara (Slough) Lee.



A memorial service will be 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Christ Episcopal Church, 501 Park Ave., Ironton, Ohio, with Rev. Canon Sallie Schisler and Fr. Gene Hallahan officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Ironton in Bloom, PO BOX 4599, Ironton, OH 45638-4599 - in memory of Phyllis S. Walton. To offer condolences, please visit:



www.phillipsfuneralhome.net