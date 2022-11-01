WALTNER, William Gary



William Gary Waltner, a beloved husband, father, brother, and son passed away on October 16th, 2022, at the age of sixty-seven. Born to Bill and Betty Waltner, Gary graduated from Garfield High School. He worked as an electrical draftsman and then for the United States Postal Service. He met his wife Patricia at a bowling alley and were married for forty-five years. They raised two sons.



Gary was an avid and passionate sports fan. He especially enjoyed auto racing. He attended races at the Indianapolis motor speedway and recently the local dirt track. When not working on house and yard projects he could be found riding his Victory trike, golfing, sitting on the back porch watching hummingbirds, drinking sweet-tea, and exploring Oregon with Patricia where he retired. They were affectionately called each other's shadow as they were rarely without the other.



Gary is survived by his wife Patricia, his sons Scott and Greg, his parents Bill and Betty and sister Tonya. A small memorial service was performed on October 22nd, 2022, in Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Gary's life by extending your hand and helping your neighbor as Gary always did.

