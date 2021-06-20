springfield-news-sun logo
WALTHER, William

WALTHER, William Dean

Of Dayton, OH, passed away December 26, 2020, in Dayton, OH, at the age of ninety-four. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service with military honors will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, June 26, at Routsong

Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends after the service until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Contributions can be made to the Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St. #100, Dayton, OH 45409. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.routsong.com.

