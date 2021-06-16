springfield-news-sun logo
WALTHER, Louis

WALTHER, Louis Blase

Lou was reunited with his loving wife of 64 years,

Marianne (Riesser) Walther, in Heaven on March 21, 2020. He was born in Covington, KY, on April 2, 1929, to the late George and Rosalie Walther. He is survived by his five

children and their spouses, Greg (Diane) of Nashville, TN, Judy (Bruce) Switzer of Dallas, TX, Nanci (Ed) Zink of Beavercreek, OH, Tom (Debbie) of Bradenton, FL, and Scott (Michele) of Washington Township, OH, 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Lou enjoyed all sports and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed playing cards. Lou has donated his body to the Wright State School of Medicine for educational and scientific purposes. To celebrate Lou's life, a memorial mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 18, 2021. The family will receive friends at church one hour prior to mass. If unable to attend in person, you can join us in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or Hospice of Dayton.

