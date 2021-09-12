WALSH, Robert H.



90 formerly of Eaton, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Villas of St. Therese in



Columbus, OH. Born on April 17, 1931, in Xenia, OH, he was the son of the late Henry W. and Catherine M. (McCurran) Walsh. Bob was a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during 1955. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton in 1954 and his



master's degree at Miami



University. Retired after over 40 years as Vocal Music Teacher at Spring Valley at Eaton Community Schools and for Home School students. He was the founder of Eaton Community Choir. Member of Visitation Catholic Church in Eaton, Right to Life of Preble County, Birth Right of Eaton and Knights of



Columbus. Preceded in death by his 1st wife of 46 years: Joanne L. Walsh in 2000, 2nd wife: Marjorie Mae Schmitz Walsh in 2020, sisters: Mary Stenger and Sr. Mary Paul Walsh; brother James Walsh. Survivors: sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher R. and Deborah K. Walsh, Paul G. and Linda A. Walsh, Matthew J. and Cindy H. Walsh, all of Columbus,



Michael D. and Karan K. Witham-Walsh of Lebanon; daughter: Theresa Walsh Jones of Columbus; grandchildren,



Catherine and Jeremy Herman, Andrew, Bradley, Collin,



Shannon, David, Margaret Walsh, J. Alex Jones, Zachary Walsh and Molly Walsh; great-grandchild: Nathaniel Herman.



brother and sister-in-law: John and Nancy Walsh; sisters: Jane Oberschmidt and Sr. Martha Walsh. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, September 17th, 2021, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St. – Eaton, OH. A Funeral Vigil will be 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be 1 PM Saturday, September 18th, 2021, at Visitation Catholic Church, Eaton, OH, with Rev. David Doseck officiating.



Interment will be in Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria.



Memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life of Preble County, P.O. Box 201, Eaton, OH 45320 or Birth Right of Eaton 212 East High Street Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences at



www.barnesfuneralhome.com