WALLER, Rose Mary



85, of Centerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on July 12, 2022. Upon graduation from Akron University, Rose Mary married her high school sweetheart and began her career teaching. Rose Mary leaves behind a legacy of compassion towards all life: nature, animals and people. She loved travel, culture, puzzles and especially card games with her grandsons. Rose Mary is predeceased by her spouse of 62 years, Richard, and mother, Mary Alice. She is survived by brother-in-law Gary, daughters Laura (Rob) and Carole, grandchildren Evan, Alex, Ben and Derek. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SICSA of Ohio or the Humane Society. Funeral information and condolences at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

