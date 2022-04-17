WALLER, Richard



85, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away in his loving home on January 29, 2022, of heart failure. Born in Akron, Richard graduated from Akron University where he served on the President's Advisory Council and as president of Phi Delta Theta and received his graduate



degree from Xavier University where he was honored with the ASEE's Honorary Electrical Engineer award. Richard served as a Captain in the U.S. Army and then had a successful



career as an engineer, entrepreneur and computer expert.



Richard is predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Alice. He is survived by wife Rose Mary, brother Gary, daughters Laura (Rob) and Carole, grandchildren Evan, Alex, Derek, and Ben. Richard was loved by his family for his kindness, intelligence and sense of humor. A private service will be held at his church, David's United Church of Christ for immediate family. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SICSA of Ohio or the Humane Society.


