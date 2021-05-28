WALLACE, Vicky Jo



64, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Vicky was born April 20, 1957, daughter to the late Elder James and Queen Esther (Moore) Wallace. She was a graduate of Springfield South High School and later furthered her education at Ohio Christian University. Vicky leaves to cherish her memory, one brother, Gary Wallace (Sharon); five sisters, Cynthia and Brenda Wallace, Bernadette Means, Sherry Wallace-Isley, and Crystal Wallace; sister-in-love, Reda Wallace; one aunt, Novolla McClendon; 4 nieces, Vinita "Janey" Wallace-Clements (Larry), Aletha "Missy" Hall, devoted caretaker Aristen Means and Jalyn Isley-Bush; 5 nephews, James L. "Jimmie" Wallace, Jr. (LaVerne), Christopher L. "Chris" Wallace (Julie), John R. "Johnny" Isley II, devoted caregiver James L. Isley (Tia), and Marc B. Means II (Jennifer); 7 great-nephews, three great-nieces; one great-great-nephew, and two great-great-nieces, and a host of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James L. Wallace, Sr.; her grandparents, one paternal uncle and 6



maternal uncles. Visitation is Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. in Greater Grace Temple. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

