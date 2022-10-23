WALLACE, Richard

WALLACE, Jr., Richard Lee "Dickie"



58, of Springfield, passed away October 19, 2022, in his home following a lengthy illness. He was born March 24, 1964, in Springfield, the son of Richard Lee and Doris Jean (Rhyan) Wallace. Dickie had worked at Kroger. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching wrestling. Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Emma (Mollett) Wallace; daughter, Michelle (Melvin) Belle; grandchildren, Emily, Timothy, Charles, Jailynn, Malik, Richard, and Mickalah; great-grandchildren, Aubri, Kyler, and Kashden; siblings, Jerry Joseph Jones, Carrie Sowers, Dwaine Wallace, Kelly Richwine, and Melissa Kellis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kristy Parker; grandchild, Heavenly; and brothers, Allen and Gary Jones. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

