WALLACE, Crystal R.



54, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Crystal was born



November 6, 1966, to the late Eld. James Wallace, Jr. and Mrs. Queen Esther (Moore) Wallace. She was a graduate of Springfield South High School and



later furthered her education at Bauder Fashion College in Atlanta, GA. Crystal gave her life to the Lord at an early age and served Him fervently to the day of her death. She loved music and began singing regularly with her sisters in recent years. She was employed by Huntington National Bank in



Columbus, Ohio. Crystal leaves to cherish her memory, one brother, Gary Wallace (Sharon); 4 sisters, Cynthia and Brenda Wallace, Bernadette Means, and Sherry Wallace-Isley; sister-in-love, Reda Wallace; one aunt, Novolla McClendon; 4 nieces, Vinita "Janey" Wallace-Clements (Larry), Aletha "Missy" Hall (Alan), Aristen Means, and Jalyn Isley-Bush; 5 nephews, James L. "Jimmie" Wallace, Jr. (LaVerne), Christopher L. "Chris"



Wallace (Julie), John R. "Johnny" Isley II, James L. Isley (Tia), and Marc B. Means II (Jennifer); 7 great-nephews, three great-nieces; one great-great-nephew, and two great-great-nieces and a host of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James L. Wallace, Sr.; one sister, Vicky J. Wallace; her grandparents, one paternal uncle, and six maternal uncles. Visitation is Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. in Greater Grace Temple. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

