Charles Darrell Wallace passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023 at the age of 81. The son of the late Charles R and Marilda (Roberts) Wallace, Charles was born in Upland, Indiana on October 30, 1941. He graduated from Fairmont High School, in Fairmont, Indiana in 1959 and obtained his B.S in education from Ball State University in 1963. He is survived by his brother James Wallace of Texas, his wife of 57 years Betty (Duff) Wallace, his son Dr. Charles W. Wallace of Massillon, Ohio, his daughter Marjorie E. Williams of Fairborn, Ohio, Grandchildren Jared (Ashton) Wallace, Schuyler Marinelli, Mckenzie Byers, and Joseph Byers as well as Great-Grandchildren Zachary Wallace, Riley Wallace; he was also "adopted" Grandpa to Amber Fuston, Anna Oney and "adopted" Great Grandpa to Landra and Lochlan Bennett. He was preceded in death by sister Billie Jo Evans and brother Lewis Wallace. Charles spent 40 years as a loan officer at various loan institutions retiring from Liberty Savings Bank in Englewood, Ohio. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and an enthusiastic volunteer for Compassion First. He was an avid garage saler and was affectionately named "The Quarter-Man" because of his love for good bargains. Charles lived by a very simple set of rules: love and protect your family, help your friends and neighbors, honor your country and have faith in God. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To view the service for Charles and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



