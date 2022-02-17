WALKER, Wilma Jane



Age 92 of Hamilton passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Bethesda Butler Hospital. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on April 1, 1929, the daughter of Robert and Synda



(Allen) Moore. On September 4, 1948, in Covington, Kentucky, she married Joshua David Walker and he preceded her in death on June 17, 2018. Mrs. Walker was a member of The Community Church.



Survivors include two sons, John Keith (Carol) Walker, Anthony Wayne (Patti) Walker; six grandchildren; 27 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Donna Walker; numerous nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by two sons, Michael David and Ronald Ray Walker.



Funeral services will be held at 4:00pm Friday, February 18, 2022, in the Community Church, 5156 Hamilton/Middletown Rd. Liberty, TWP, Ohio 45011. Visitation will be from 3:00-4:00pm Friday in the church. Online register book available at



