WALKER, Terry Lee



Terry Lee Walker, 67, of St.. Claire Twp, passed away on 21 Oct. 2022, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Augspurg, Germany, on 7 May 1955, and was a widower of Mary A Walker. He leaves behind two sons Alan (Kimberly) and Mike Walker, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two sisters Patsy and Christina.