Rev. Sylvester Walker 3/9/1933 - 7/14/2015



6 years ago, God called you home. It broke our hearts to see you go but we rejoiced in the fact that you were united with our Lord and Savior.



Continue to watch over us,



for we know that one day we will see you again.



When we all get to heaven what a day that will be!!!







Loving and Missing you Dearly,



The Walker Family