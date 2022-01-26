Hamburger icon
WALKER, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WALKER, Michael Warren

Passed away peacefully on January 18, 2022, at the Bellbrook Rehab Center.

Michael, age 74, was born on May 29, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to Martha (White) and Jack Walker. He graduated from Bellbrook High School in 1965 where he lettered in Varsity Basketball and Baseball. He was one of the few Bellbrook

basketball players to start as a freshman. He loved sports of all kinds, and followed the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team with a passion.

Michael retired from the Dayton Power & Light Company as a gas construction Supervisor for the Xenia, Ohio, area. He later became a city administrator for the town of Augusta,

Kentucky, for several years.

Michael was preceded in death by his father Jack Walker and his son Mark Walker. He was also preceded by his long time companion, Patricia Wilson. He is survived by his mother,

Martha Walker; his brother Dale (Pat) Walker and sister Carole (Walt) Hartmann; his son Matthew (Susie) Walker; his grandchildren, Matthew Walker, Brittany (Nick) Stotts, Megan

Walker, and a great-grandson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by special friends

Amber and Justin Flack of Maysville, Kentucky, and Roger Pearson of Kettering, Ohio.

The family will hold private services, and ask that in memory of Michael, contributions may be made to Alzeheimers and Dementia Care Services. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Michael at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

