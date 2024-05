Walker, Gregory "Greg"



Gregory "Greg" Walker, 76, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Friday, May 3, 2024, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.



He was born on September 2, 1947, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late John Walker, Jr. and Clara Belle (Croy) Walker.



Greg is survived by his loving wife, Vicki (Gaddy) Walker; daughter, Carmen Carter; sisters, Judy Beckner, Cheryl Walker, Jennifer French and husband, David; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.



For service information and condolences go to www.quinnmcgowen.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com