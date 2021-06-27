WALKER, EVERETT

springfield-news-sun logo
WALKER, Sr., Everett

Age 102, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Rev. Charles Brown officiating. Masonic service will be held at 10:30 am. Walk through visitation will be held from 11 am - 12 pm. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

