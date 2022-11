WALKER, David Franklin



Age 81, passed away on November 5, 2022. The family will host A Celebration of Life Service Sunday, November 27, 2022, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. For more details please visit https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/obituary/David-Walker#obituary.