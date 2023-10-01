Walker, Charles

Walker, Charles Wesley

WALKER, Charles W., age 78, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Charles was a manager for American Aggregates & a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister & three brothers. Charles is survived by many dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 10:30  12:30. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 12:30 for the funeral service to be held at 1:00 PM at the Dayton National Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

