Waligura, Walter

WALIGURA, Jr. Walter



Sept. 5, 1946 - Oct. 3, 2022



passed away due to an accident at his home in Lakeview, Ohio, on Monday, Oct 3, 2022. Walt was born to Sophie (Kulasa) Waligura and Walter Waligura Sr. on Sept. 5, 1946, in Wheeling, West Virginia. He was brought up in Dillonvale, Ohio. He attended St. Adalbert Catholic School and Dillonvale High School where he was the historian of his class. Walt is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marjory (Hadler) Waligura, his son, Walter Waligura III and wife Kirsten (Barr), daughter, Christy (Waligura) Spaulding and husband Drew, brother, Thomas Waligura, sister, Barbara (Waligura) Poch and husband Robert. He has 4 grandchildren, Walter Waligura IV, Mark, Jacob, and Sarah Spaulding and nieces, Marianne (Poch) Crocker, and Stephanie Poch, Also, survived by his loving mother-in-Law, Dorothea Hadler, sister-in-law, Shirley Hadler Koniewich and brother-in-law, George Hadler. He graduated from Ohio University in 1969, with a degree in Chemical engineering and from University of Dayton with a master's degree in business. He began his career at General Motors and worked his way up through management. He worked at General Motors at Inland, Delco and Delphi Divisions for almost 35 years in various positions. He worked his way up the management ladder in Sales, Personnel, Collective Bargaining, Engineering Supervisor, General Supervisor, General Supervisor in Manufacturing and Skilled Trades, Plant Superintendent, and Plant Operations Manager. He retired in 2002. After retiring he consulted as a plant manager for "vacation fill in" for executives who wanted time off from their jobs or plants. He lived in Kettering, Ohio, for 7 years, Centerville, Ohio, for 30 years and recently lived at Indian Lake for 17 years. He and Marge wintered at their homes in Naples, and Punta Gorda, Florida. He was an avid walker, loved boating, playing cards, and the casinos. Walt never knew a stranger. He will be sadly missed.



Reverend Shawn Landenwitch will begin a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, Friday, October 7, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 464 Madison Ave., Russells Point, OH, with visitation from 9-11 am at the church. Entombment will be in Union Cemetery, Columbus, OH.



Memorial contributions may be given in Walter's memory to St. Mary of the Woods Church.



Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at



shoffstallfuneralhome.com