WALBE, Michelle Denise "Shelley"



Age 66, passed away at Hospice of Dayton, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Shelley was born on July 28, 1955, in



Dayton, Ohio, to Joseph and Stella (Kleck) Walbe. She is



preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Stella, and brother, Kevin, and is survived by her sister Doris Williams, brother



Darrell Walbe, dear friend Karla Vandivier, and many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Veteran of the United States Army, Shelley will be remembered for her kindness, her sense of humor and most especially for her love of



animals. A gathering of friends for Shelley will be held



Monday, January 10, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or SICSA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Walbe family.

