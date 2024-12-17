Waker, Donald F.



Waker, Donald F., born on August 18, 1934, to Aloysius and Mary Waker, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ray, Clem, and Mary Lou. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Angeline "Angie" Waker; 7 children, Andy (Shirley), Ed (Vicki), Doug, Mary Ann (David) Back, Jenny, Susie (Dave) Mattingly, and Amy (Gene) Blount; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.



Don served in the U.S. Navy and worked at NCR, Frigidaire, and Delco Products, where he was known for his exceptional skills and work ethic. He was a dedicated volunteer, serving St. Helen's Church, the Catholic Order of Foresters, caring for his aunts and uncles, leading Boy Scouts, where he helped guide young people in their faith and volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul, House of Bread and Habitat for Humanity.



A visitation for Don will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Rd., Riverside, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com