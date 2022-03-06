Hamburger icon
WAITZMAN, Marie GARRISON

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GARRISON WAITZMAN, Marie B.

Age 80, of Tipp City, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at The Inn at Walnut Trail. Marie was a legal secretary for the U.S. Magistrate Southern District of Ohio, retiring after many years of service and was a Coast Guard Volunteer.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Donald Waitzman Sr. and Maxell Garrison. Marie is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Lori & David Ciolek of Columbus; son & daughter-in-law, Donald C. Jr. & Kara Ann Waitzman of Tipp City; two sisters, Carol Healy & Rose Metro; grandchildren, Alyssa (Adam) Vandegrift, Madison Waitzman, Joseph Ciolek (fiancée, Ji Young Seo), Gabrielle (Josh) Stein; great-grandchildren, Aria & Avery; beloved nieces, other relatives and friends

Funeral service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM, Wednesday, until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice or March of Dimes in Marie's memory.

