WAISANEN, Mary Edna

Age 95, of Dayton, passed away on August 10, 2021, at her daughter, Lisa's, residence. She was born in Utica,

Kentucky, on June 27, 1926, the daughter of the late

Edward and Trecia Coomes. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved

husband, Armas John Waisanen; sons, Danny and

Andrew Waisanen; and her daughter, Brenda Waisanen. Mary Edna is survived by her children, Linda (the late Gary) Newcomer, Joseph (Kim) Waisanen, Lisa (Ken) Rondeau and Debra (Gary) Camden; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jacob, Brandi, Jack, Kevin, Cody, Calvin, Tyler, Zach, Emma and Sadie; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Hazel, Piper, Liza and Waylon; and her sister, Gertrude Hartshorn. The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to her caregiver, Kathy Rigsby. Mary

Edna was very devoted to her family and cherished her time spent with them. How she lived her life was a true example of what it meant to be a wife, mother and grandmother according to God's plan. Services will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church, in Riverside, at a later date. Please check back for

further information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Mary Edna with the family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

