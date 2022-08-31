WAHL, Thomas D.



Thomas D. Wahl, of Mason, Ohio, passed away August 28, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born October 23, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio. Tom was preceded in death by: his father who was killed during World War II, Raymond Wahl; mother, Bernice (nee Wagers) Kolb and step-father who raised him, Ralph Kolb; a stepbrother, David Kolb. Tom is survived by: wife, Barbara (nee Watson) Wahl; son, Christopher (Monica) Wahl; grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel, and Katie Wahl; brothers, Donald (Joani), Ronald (Donna), and Robert (Susan) Kolb; and many loving family members and friends. Visitation will be Friday, September 2, 2022, from 1:00 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Memorial donations may be directed to American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society. Mueller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wahl Family.

