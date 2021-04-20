WAGONER, Opal



80, of Springfield, passed away April 16, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 24, 1940, in Morehead,



Kentucky, daughter of Jesse and Nora (Hamilton) Pernell. Opal loved fixing and flipping old houses. She enjoyed attending several area churches. Survivors include two children, Leslie Dewayne Kidd (Amber Wingrove) and Tammy Denise (Jerry) Penwell; four grandchildren, Dustin, Vanessa, Zachary, and



Rachel; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Leslie Kidd and Roger B. Wagoner, and her parents. Per Opal's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com