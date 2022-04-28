WAGONER, Kevin and Mya

WAGONER, Kevin Joseph "Kaze" and Mya Darlene



Age 25 and age 3, Centerville (former residents of Akron, OH), died on Friday, April 22, 2022, as a result of a car



accident.



Kevin was a light in this world – kind, patient and charismatic, and a friend to all he met. He was a graduate of Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School in 2015, where he was an active participant in the performing arts department. He had a



passion for cats, music, magic, seafood and Arnold Palmer's. He was currently working for Atomic Tech in Dayton, after a recent move from Akron where he worked with his Applebee's family.



Mya was a beautiful fearless soul with a love for singing, dancing and drawing and adored all animals, especially



butterflies and dinosaurs. Like her father, she made friends with all she met. With her parents, she was sustained in



special care by grandparents Leah and Scott Kimmel and



Uncle KC. She especially adored her "Cousins!", whom she loved so much.



Together, Kevin, Sydney (wife and mother) and Mya built their lives around each other, cherishing the moments that they



created as a family. All three were rays of sunshine as they



enjoyed their self-made adventures, spurred by their love of traveling and being outdoors. Kevin and Sydney were inseparable as they were also co-workers for several years. The



couple was married January 12, 2019. Sydney holds dear the life that they built together.



Kevin and Mya are preceded in death by nephew and cousin, Vincent Edward Wagoner and grandparents and great-grandparents, Jack Wagoner and Margaret Wagoner. They are survived by beloved wife and mother Sydney Ellen



Wagoner; parents and grandparents: Steve and Tina



Wagoner; parents-in-law and grandparents: Scott and Leah Kimmel and Ken Cook; siblings and uncles/aunts: K.C. Cook; Jessica (Nick) Hoffman, Lauren (Rob) Fievisohn, Patrick (Diane) Wagoner, Shaye Metzger, and Colleen Wagoner; grandparents and great-grandparents: Bob and Pat Metzger and



Ronald Goffee; nephews/nieces and cousins: Danny, Claire and JJ Wagoner and Evelyn and Tim Fievisohn; uncles and aunts: Lori (Jason) Galloway, Bruce Wagoner, Greg Metzger, Tracey Metzger, Julia (Joe) Knezetic; Meg McNeely-Domingo; Mark (dec.) (Mary) Wagoner; Jack (Kathy) Wagoner; Cate Wagoner; Celeste (Mark) Williams . . . and Kevin's Wagoner Family



cousins.



A funeral Mass will be held at Noon, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering OH, with Fr. Chris Worland presiding and Fr. Bob Jones, S.M. The family will greet friends at St. Albert prior to the service starting at 11 a.m.



The family expresses their love and appreciation for the outpouring of love and support from extended family, friends, the Chaminade Julienne and St. Albert communities. For those who wish to do so, contributions may be made to Chaminade Julienne or the Boonshoft Zoo in their memories.



Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

