Wagner, Ted



Ted E. Wagner



Age 88, of Arcanum, passed away Friday, May 31, 2024. He was born February 20, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to his parents Ted E. & Leona N. Wagner. Ted graduated from Milton-Union High School and worked as a ticket agent for TWA. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, mushroom hunting, and working on the farm mowing and cutting wood.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marcia N. (Heisey) Wagner; his parents; his brother Tom Wagner. He will be missed and remembered by his children Dawn Wagner of Dayton, Toni Wagner of Laura, Tent Wagner of Laura; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters Phyllis Bidlack of Oakwood, Barbara Burson of Xenia. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 5, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Memories may be shared with the family online at www.hale-sarver.com



