Wagner, Sherry

Age 81, of Hagerstown, Maryland died at home on April 14, 2023 under the care of Hospice. She was born November 23, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine Wilson. Sherry graduated from Hamilton High School's Class of '59. She was formerly married to Bill Sasser (Class of '57) at Grace Methodist Church, Hamilton. She is preceded in death of her husband of 11 years, David Askinosie and her husband of 26 years, John Wagner. She was preceded in death also by a brother, Robert A. Wilson. While still living in Hamilton, she worked for the United Way Agency. Even though she lived away, she always considered Hamilton home and made many visits back during her lifetime. She is survived by her son, Christopher Sasser (Pamela) of Green Castle, Pennsylvania; sister, Joy Sasser (Jack) of Liberty, Indiana; sister, Janice Harris (Lloyd) of West Chester, Ohio; and a brother, Denis Wilson (Cheryl) of Batesville, Indiana; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly. Services were held at Rest Haven Funeral Home, Hagerstown, Maryland on April 21st. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.rsthvn.com.

