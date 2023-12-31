Wagner, Rose Ann



Rose Ann (nee Heyl) Wagner. The sun was gleaming and the birds were rejoicing as God led Rose Ann (Heyl) Wagner to peace on Wednesday December 20, 2023 at the age of 83. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Stanley E. Wagner; her five children Jennifer (Mike) Clark, Veronica Hecker, Deborah (David) Downey, Patricia (Matt) McNeel, and Matthew (Gina) Wagner. She was a proud Grammy to 15 grandchildren Madison and Ashley Clark; Thomas and Sarah Hecker; Marie, Grace, Eliza, Jael, Lily, and Owen Downey; Kaitlyn, Nathan and Brody McNeel; and William and Joseph Wagner. Rose Ann was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Veronica (Billow) Heyl, and her dear brothers, Robert and Donald. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH on Saturday, January 6, from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian burial will proceed at 11:00 AM at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine Street Cincinnati, Ohio. Mass will be livestreamed at www.stclementcincinnati.org Graveside service to follow at St. Mary Cemetery 701 E. Ross Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio. Family would like to extend their warm appreciation to the nurses and staff of the Josephine Memory Care Center at 10 Wilmington Place and VITAS Hospice Care for the tender care they provided to Rose Ann. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or VITAS Hospice.



