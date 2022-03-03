WAGNER, John Kenneth



Age 85, of Washington Township, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. John was born in Dayton, OH, on June 16, 1936, to the late Kenneth and Margaret (Miller) Wagner. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Dayton Rotary, Bicycle Club, Dayton Racquet Club and The American Legion. John graduated from Chaminade High School in 1954 and earned his CPA in Accounting from The University of Dayton. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Radio Operator. John is



survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Cassie; son, Greg (Dawn) Beckett; and grandson, Rob (Concetta DeFusco)



Beckett. Services will be held at American Legion Post #598 on Saturday, March 5 from 12PM-4PM with Honor Guard at 1PM. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to



Honor Guard at American Legion Post #598, 5700 Kentshire Dr., Kettering, OH 45440. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

