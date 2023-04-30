Wagner, Charles "Chuck"



age 80, commenced his eternal dance with the angels on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Madeleine Wagner; sister, Helen Wagner; and brother, Paul Wagner. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna; daughters, Stacia (Kent) and Suzanne; grandchildren, Dylan, Connor, and Keely; as well as sister Ruth Wojna of Fraser, MI and brother John (Mary Anne) Wagner of Lake Oswego, OR; along with a legion of additional family, incredible friends, and former students. Chuck retired from Sinclair Community College after 34 years of brilliant teaching as a Professor of English. Prior to that he taught for Dayton Public Schools at Webster Elementary and Roosevelt High School. A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will take place at a later time. In loving memory of Chuck please consider making a donation in his honor to the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation: 1460 Broadway, New York, NY 10036. Arrangements is care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

