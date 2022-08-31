WAGNER, A.J.



A. J. Wagner (born December 12, 1951) died August 25, 2022, after a brief illness and complications from leukemia (AML). He left this life surrounded by the love and support he shared with the world.



A.J. leaves behind family and friends who adored him - his wife, the love of his life (married for over 49 years) Joan, daughters Aileen and Maureen (Mark Sentesy Wagner), and his beloved grandchildren: Aaron, Ethan, Oscar, Amelie and Sophia. He leaves behind 16 siblings, numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.



A.J. was born in Pittsburgh, PA, to Sam and Frances Wagner, the oldest boy of 18 children. He moved to Dayton, Ohio, for law school and stayed for four decades, working, living, and loving his community. He lived his life and faith as a public servant working as an elementary school teacher, probate attorney, county auditor, author, judge and state school board member. As lay Marianists A.J. and Joan opened their hearts and home to hundreds of UD students at the big yellow house - teaching us all about radical hospitality.



He (with Joan) moved to State College five years ago, to assume a more full-time role as "Papa". With the move he found a new community and new projects. A.J.'s passion for making the world a better place led him to found the Butterfly PAC, a political action committee dedicated to supporting candidates who work to address child poverty and hunger. AJ's big, loving heart extended to his friends and family who will miss his warmth, his hugs, his laugh, his jokes, his songs for any occasion, his stories, advice, and poetry.



Friends and family will be received both in State College, PA, and Dayton, OH. On August 31, from 6p-8p a viewing will be held at Koch Funeral Home, (2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801). On September 1st at 11a the funeral mass will be held at The Church of Good Shepherd, (867 Grays Woods Blvd, Port Matilda, PA 16870). On September 10th at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, (300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469), visitation will begin at 8:30a. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10a. Donations in honor of his memory and service can be made to: butterflypac.com.



