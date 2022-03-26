WAGERS, William

WAGERS, Jr., William Edward



Born 3-10-1973, left this earth on 03-19-2022. He left behind 5 children, Tyler (Angela), Trey (Amanda), Faith, Shelby, and



Andrew Wagers; grandchildren, Braidan, Gianna, Sophia, Tallulah, Mila, and Drew; sister, and best friend Marlene



Wagers, and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn White; father, William Edward Wagers Sr.; sister, Charlene Garrison, and brother, Randy Wagers. Memorial will be held at 2019 Wayne- Madison Rd., April 2nd at noon. Lunch will be served



afterwards.

